CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol officials said a 15-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a collision on Fair Oaks Boulevard Saturday night.
According to CHP, the young man had been riding his bike eastbound across Fair Oaks Boulevard, north of Palm Drive, when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta driving northbound on Fair Oaks Blvd around 8:42 p.m.
Officers believe the bicyclist was crossing the street on a marked crosswalk while facing a green light and the driver of the Jetta failed to stop at a red light on Fair Oaks Blvd.
READ ALSO: CHP: Woman Killed After Stalled Car She Was Pushing Rolls Back On Her
The collision reportedly threw the bicyclist from his bike and into the windshield of the car. He was transported to an area hospital with major injuries. Officers said the bicyclist was not wearing a bike helmet or any reflective safety clothing.
CHP said the driver of the Jetta, 24-year-old James Salas, was uninjured in the collision. Salas remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. No arrests have been made.
Any persons who may have witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information regarding this collision should call Officer Mike Zerfas at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at (916) 348-2300 or cell phone at (916) 798-0975.