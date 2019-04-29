Comments
LOCKEFORD (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office is reminding residents to check their mail every day after a large number of Post Office boxes were pried open at a post office.
The Sheriff’s office said late Sunday night or early Monday morning someone stole mail from the Lockeford Post Office. Approximately 72 PO boxes were pried open to steal the mail.
Deputies said this is still an active investigation, if you have any information about this case, please call 209-468-4400; case number 19-10480.