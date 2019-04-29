  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Viewer Benny Tayag asked CBS13 when discovery park will be back open.

We sent Drone13 flying over Discovery Park to check it out. While there does not appear to be flooding at the park anymore, a Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesperson said it could be closed until June.

In the video, you can see the confluence where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet, the American River has clearer water.

