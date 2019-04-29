FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a fatal collision in the intersection of Highway 12 and Beck Avenue Sunday morning.
Fairfield police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection just after 3 a.m. Sunday. The crash between a Dodge Challenger and a Toyota Sienna injured three people, according to police.
The three occupants of the Toyota were taken to a local hospital with major injuries, and police said one passenger, 85-year-old Margaret Abduawood, died from her injuries at the hospital. The driver, a 59-year-old Fairfield resident remains in critical condition and his wife, a 58-year-old woman sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries.
READ ALSO: CHP: 15-Year-Old Bicyclist Critically Injured In Crash On Fair Oaks Boulevard
Police said 31-year-old Vallejo resident Arnulfo Santos-Reyes, the driver of the Dodge, was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail for felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.
Through their investigation, police said they found Santos-Reyes was driving west on Highway 12 at freeway speeds at the Toyota was making a left from eastbound Highway 12 to northbound Beck Avenue.
Police said all indicators show the Toyota had a green light and Santos-Reyes failed to stop for the red light. Officers also found probable cause that he was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
This collision is being investigated by the Fairfield Police Traffic Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 428-7524.