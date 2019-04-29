  • CBS13On Air

FRESNO (AP) – Fresno police say a man and a woman were shot and killed over the weekend in Fresno after two men armed with an assault rifle and a handgun opened fire on their car.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Sunday five people, including three adult siblings and two teens, were parked in a car inside the Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex when several males walked up to the car and told them to leave.

Dyer says that as the car was leaving, two of the men pulled out guns, including an assault rifle, and fired 26 shots at the vehicle.

Dyer says 20-year-old Brian Maxey and 19-year-old Kiara Austin were killed.

He says the car plowed through a wall and into a nearby canal, where officers rescued a 17-year-old girl. Two others escaped the car before officers arrived.

