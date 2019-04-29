Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A young woman has died after the stalled car she was pushing rolled over onto her, officers say.
The incident happened early Monday morning on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Fruitridge Road.
California Highway Patrol says the woman’s car stalled, so she and a passenger got out to try and push the vehicle up the ramp. But the car started rolling back, rolling over the woman and killing her.
The car ended up down an embankment.
Authorities have not released the name of the woman, but have said she’s about 20-years-old.
The off-ramp was reopened before the morning rush hour.