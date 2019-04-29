Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Unified School District reported that an indecent exposure suspect was driving around a middle school and several elementary schools Monday.
The district said they are working with Sacramento Police to make the public aware of the suspect, a white male with dark hair and thin build. The suspect was reportedly driving in the vicinity of Will C. Wood Middle, Peter Burnett, Elder Creek, and Camellia Elementary Schools.
If you have any information about this suspect, please call 911.