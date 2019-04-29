Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a big week last week for local football players at the NFL Draft. Folsom’s Jonah Williams and several other local players had their names called during the draft.
There were several local players left after the draft, who learned you don’t have to get drafted to get paid. Just ask Folsom’s Jake Browning, who was signed by the Minnesota Vikings to a contract that includes $140,000 guaranteed, the largest guaranteed contract ever for an undrafted free agent.
More local free agents include:
- Grant High’s Carl Granderson – signed to the New Orleans Saints
- Stagg High’s Andre Lindsay – signed to the Kansas City Chiefs
- UC Davis’ Keelan Doss – signed to the Oakland Raiders
- Roseville’s Jordan Kunaszyk – signed to the Carolina Panthers
- Sac State’s Mason Moe -signed to the Philadelphia Eagles
For the drafted players, here’s where they went.
- Folsom’s Jonah Williams – drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals
- Sonora’s Kahale Warring – drafted to the Houston Texans
- Granite Bay’s Cameron Smith – drafted to the Minnesota Vikings
- Burbank High’s PJ Johnson – drafted to the Detroit Lions