SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Omar, a four-year-old boy from Carmichael, had his wish granted on Monday by Make-A-Wish and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
At just six-months-old, Omar was diagnosed with the blood disorder Beta Thalassemia – a disease that requires him to go to the hospital every week or so for treatment.
Swipe through pictures from Omar’s Adventure!
Since then, Omar and his whole family have relocated to Sacramento from Afghanistan.
Monday, for World Wish Day, Omar got his wish to go fast with lights and sirens. He arrived in a limousine, got his own little electric sheriff’s patrol car, and will even be taken to the donut shop.
World Wish Day commemorates the wish that started the Make-A-Wish foundation back in 1980. That wish, made by seven-year-old Chris Greicius, was to be a law enforcement officer.