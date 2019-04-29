



— Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to teen girls near Will C. Wood middle school.

It happened Monday morning and was reported as the girls arrived at school. A robocall was sent to hundreds of parents Monday morning warning them of a predator.

“Flashing himself to children near Will C. Wood and Peter Burnett, which is less than a half mile away from my home,” said Robin Fruge, a mother of seven. “It’s really frustrating and concerning.”

Sacramento police say the indecent exposure has happened at least three times to three different 12-year-old girls. In one incident the man attempted to show the girl porn and in another, he was caught fondling himself.

“He should go to jail for life. I mean, who does that? A grown man showing porn and exposing himself, that’s not right,” said another parent.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s wearing a black shirt and black and red shorts. He was also driving a black Honda Civic.

Parents say it’s an important conversation to have with their kids.

“Don’t talk to anybody, if anybody asked you to find our puppy keep walking away. Run, yell, scream, do whatever you have to do,” Fruge said.

There was an incident in the Pocket area earlier this year with a man exposing himself, but police say this is not the same man and need the community to be on the lookout.

Sacramento PD says they will beef up patrols in the area to help catch the suspect. If you have any information call police.