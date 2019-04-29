



— A father is speaking out after police say his one-year-old daughter was attacked by a neighbor in North Sacramento.

Roddy Martinez, 34, is accused of throwing a tray of lighter fluid over a fence, hitting the baby girl. Francisco Montoya, the baby’s father, says the family was having a barbecue.

“The baby has been doing good. When the chemical was thrown at her she had rashes and maybe an allergic reaction to it,” Montoya said through a translator.

He said the family was grilling carne asada when all of a sudden he noticed something fly over the fence.

“He was all like look the baby is wet and that’s when he picked her up and sensed the smell of some type of gasoline or chemical,” said Montoya.

The lighter fluid landed just feet away from the grill the family was using. They called the police and Martinez refused to leave his home. Most of the neighbors know what happened and said they are happy the baby was not hurt.

“He needs to stay in prison forever,” said John Scanlon.

CBS13 asked Martinez for an explanation at the Sacramento County Jail. He denied this ever happened.

An officer at the jail said Martinez had psychological issues. He’s been charged with three felonies including endangering the life or health of a child.