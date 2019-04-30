



— After spending six months in shelters, Luke Morrow says a simple set of keys means so much. Luke calls them “the keys to our brand new life.”

Morrow and his eight-year-old son Colton are getting ready to move into a tiny home built by people in Oroville with big hearts. It’s a place to call their own after the Camp Fire wiped out their mobile home.

“Just want to thank everybody who had a part in building this tiny house. Especially Alyssa,” Morrow said.

Alyssa Nolan knows what it’s like to lose everything. In 2008, the Butte Lightning Complex fires destroyed the home where she lived with her eight-week-old son. That experience inspired her to build tiny homes for Camp Fire survivors.

Swipe through the pictures of Luke and Colton’s new tiny home

















“To go from just being a mom who works at a nursing home to now building tiny homes for Camp Fire survivors…I think sometimes I don’t even believe it myself,” Nolan said.

Building tiny homes has been a learning process.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know the difference between a drill and an impact driver,” Nolan said.

Nolan asked for donations and volunteers and their hard work has paid off. The Morrows are now ready to move into the first finished product.

READ ALSO: First Building Permit Issued In Paradise Since Camp Fire

Nolan was thrilled to watch Colton explore the 200 square feet he will call home. Eight tiny homes are now under construction and Nolan plans to keep building more while also raising her three young children and working a full-time job.

She has a waiting list of more than 300 Camp Fire survivors. She said the more volunteers she gets, the more homes she can build.

Nolan is asking people to show up Tuesdays through Fridays and on Sundays.

To find out more about Nolan’s Tiny Homes project you can email her at campfiretinyhomes@gmail.com.