



— Court documents describe wild claims into the inner workings of a Sacramento County 911 dispatch center.

The documents are part of a restraining order request against the executive director of the Sacramento Regional Fire and EMS Communications Center. Executive director Joseph Thuesen is now banned from entering.

An internal investigation is underway into whether Thuesen and another employee misused dispatch center funds. Besides the financial problems, there is fear.

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order to keep Thuesen away from colleagues after claims by three employees they don’t feel safe around him.

Court documents show claims by dispatch center employees that Thuesen recently became emotional over the suspicious death of a family friend, and that

he is capable of committing a murder-suicide.

Documents show an employee recalling Thuesen saying: “I have an Arsenal at home;” “It will be on like Donkey Kong;” “There is such a thing as vigilante justice;” and “If I could pack a gun, I would.”

Thuesen lives in Cameron Park. His family has the American Flag and the Marine Corp flag on display over their garage. When CBS13’s Steve Large range Thuesen’s doorbell, no one answered.

Later, a young man identifying himself as Joseph Thuesen’s son walked down the driveway, for a brief exchange, saying he could not answer any questions.

According to the Mountain Democrat newspaper, Thuesen once ran for public office with the Cameron Park Community Services District. During his campaign nearly a decade ago, the newspaper reported he has a law degree and served as a marine.

Now, he’s on leave as executive director of the Sacramento Regional Communication Center, a place built to keep people safe. Court documents describe a workplace with financial trouble and employees in fear.