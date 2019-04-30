Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A woman has died after a crash in Modesto Tuesday morning.
The scene was near Yosemite Boulevard and Trask Lane.
Modesto police say a Chevy S10 was heading west on Yosemite when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over into oncoming traffic. The truck then crashed into an Acura sedan.
Two people were inside the pickup, a man and a woman. The woman, who was driving, died at the scene while the man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
The driver of the Acura only suffered minor injuries.
Police have not released the name of the woman killed at this point in the investigation.