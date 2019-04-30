Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – A woman has died after a crash in Modesto Tuesday morning.

The scene was near Yosemite Boulevard and Trask Lane.

Modesto police say a Chevy S10 was heading west on Yosemite when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over into oncoming traffic. The truck then crashed into an Acura sedan.

Scene of the crash on Yosemite Boulevard. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

Two people were inside the pickup, a man and a woman. The woman, who was driving, died at the scene while the man was taken to the  hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Acura only suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released the name of the woman killed at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s