STOCKTON (CBS13) – A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash in east Stockton Tuesday morning.

the scene is on Main Street, west of Walker Lane.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist speeding east on Main Street just before it crossed into the opposite lane. The motorcycle then hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.

Officers say the motorcyclist suffered major injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. The rider’s name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Main Street was closed for several hours due to the crash.

