SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man hopes his house on wheels could be a solution to homeless camps.
Ike, a Roseville native, says he used to own a local business but got sick and lost it all.
He then became homeless, but he didn’t want to stay in one place. So Ike built a home on wheels.
“I thought I’d introduce it to the homeless community and possibly see if I can find common ground with them, maybe get them out of the levees,” Ike said.
Ike says he’s made several of the mobile homes, which can be towed by a bicycle.
For the most part, Ike says police and local businesses leave him and the home alone.
“This is just an idea,” Ike said.
Ike travels around the Natomas area and even holds a small ministry.