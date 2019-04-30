  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homelessness, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man hopes his house on wheels could be a solution to homeless camps.

Ike, a Roseville native, says he used to own a local business but got sick and lost it all.

He then became homeless, but he didn’t want to stay in one place. So Ike built a home on wheels.

“I thought I’d introduce it to the homeless community and possibly see if I can find common ground with them, maybe get them out of the levees,” Ike said.

Ike says he’s made several of the mobile homes, which can be towed by a bicycle.

For the most part, Ike says police and local businesses leave him and the home alone.

“This is just an idea,” Ike said.

Ike travels around the Natomas area and even holds a small ministry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s