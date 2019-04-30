TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Authorities say the bear cub rescued at Northstar Resort continues to get bigger and stronger.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the cub has been put into a quiet enclosure. Veterinarians noticed that the cub had a prominent head tilt – a possible sign of a serious neurological issue.
Cameras are being used to monitor the cub to limit human contact.
The cub was taken in after he went up to some snowboarders at Northstar. Rescuers want to try and stop the animal from getting any more comfortable with humans.
Weighing only 25 pounds when he was taken in, rescuers say the cub has since gained 8 pounds and continues to improve.
Officials say it’s too early to tell if the cub will eventually be able to go back into the wild.