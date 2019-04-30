Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspect in a south Sacramento homicide case from over the weekend.
Back on Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a man was found dead inside a home along the 7000 block of Peevey Court. Detectives determined the man was a victim of homicide.
Detectives say 30-year-old Joshua Vaden, already a parolee at large, is wanted in connection to the incident. A person of interest is also sought.
The victim’s car, a grey 2017 Ford Fiesta with the Illinois plate number AM73381 is also missing.
Anyone with information about Vaden, the person of interest or the victim’s car is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.