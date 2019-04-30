



— Packages delivered to your car-even when you aren’t in it? Well, now there’s an app for that.

Sacramento is one of 50 cities now participating with Amazon’s in-car delivery service.

Working mother Jessica Romero said she is always on the go and in her car. She uses her Amazon Prime account to buy everything from bicycles and mini computer devices to household items.

READ: New App Hopes To Create E-Commerce Niche For Local Retailers

When she heard about an Amazon in-car delivery service, she immediately signed up for it.

To use the service, you download the free ‘Key by Amazon’ app and sync it with an eligible vehicle. The app currently works with seven makes.

In this case, we tested it on a 2019 Chevy Tahoe. The user has to authorize in-car deliveries with the car manufacturer, and then they can shop for eligible amazon in-car delivery products.

“It’s as easy as using your Prime account,” said Romero.

WATCH: Amazon In-Car Delivery Step-By-Step Guide

When you’re checking out, users can pick an address eligible for in-car delivery and confirm your order and the app will monitor shipping and delivery.

Automakers say the process is secure.

“There no way the driver will be able to open up the vehicle without feting a token unless they scan then package which has been set for in-car delivery,” said Fazel Adabi with Ford Motor Corporation.

READ ALSO: Kohl’s Goes All-In On Amazon, Bringing Free Returns To Every Store

Delivery drivers will get another token to lock the car and then manually check door locks as a precaution.

It’s peace of mind for Romero, who now can order while at work.

“That I don’t have to go back to my house which is a little bit of a commute away. I love it,” said Romero.

Same day delivery is 5-9 p.m.