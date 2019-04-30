



— Lodi police said a 19-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a double homicide from Sept. 9.

Santana Rodriguez was booked into the Lodi City Jail for murder. Police said this is the second arrest in this homicide investigation. Jaime Mora, 24, of Stockton, turned himself in to police on Sept. 14 and is still in custody on murder charges at the San Joaquin County Jail.

On Sept. 9 at 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Cherokee Lane near Lodi Avenue for reports of a shooting with two victims down. Officers located the two male victims suffering from multiple gunshot founds. The 35-year-old male victim, Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago of Lodi, died from his injuries at the scene. The second victim, 21-year-old Brian Soto of Stockton, died at the hospital.

RELATED: Lodi Double Homicide Marks Spike In Gun Violence

Police said it appears there was an altercation in the parking lot between two parties that resulted in gunfire. Officers do not believe the two victims were in an altercation with each other, and the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

According to police, a gun that was possibly used in the shooting was located at a nearby business.

The investigation is on-going at this time and there are several potential witnesses who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting that have not come forward. LPD is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Shaw at 209-333-5541. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #18-5623.)