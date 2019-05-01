Comments
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The former California Highway Patrol officer found guilty of downloading child pornography while he was on patrol was sentenced to the maximum sentence of five years in prison Wednesday.
Eric Lund, 49, is from Chico, but was arrested in Fairfield at the CHP office where he worked in 2014. He was found guilty of aggravated possession of child pornography by a Solano County jury in October 2018.
A Vacaville Police detective was tracking an unknown person downloading child pornography in Suisun, Fairfield and Vacaville. During a search of his personal car, investigators say they found a hard drive with nearly two-dozen videos. Investigators also found electronic devices containing child pornography in his desk and his locker at the CHP.
Investigators say he accessed a router outside of the Yogurt Beach Shack in Vacaville during his graveyard shift.