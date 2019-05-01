



— Thieves have been targeting Action Day Learning Center in Orangevale, reportedly stealing gas from their vans.

“I was sitting in the living room and saw car lights flash through, I opened them and saw this truck basically backing up to my vans,” said Matt Campbell, the owner of Action Day Learning Center.

Campbell described the moment the brazen gas thieves showed up to his business around 4 a.m.

“I ran up to the window,” said Campbell. “They looked at me bug-eyed and took off down the road.”

Campbell has been running Action Day Learning Center since 1980 when it was handed over from his mother and grandparents. They have three locations, one in Folsom and two others in Orangevale. He said the same truck has targeted his Orangevale locations on Kenneth Avenue and Elm Avenue at least three times.

Campbell says it’s no coincidence that when gas prices rise, the thieves turn to his fleet of daycare vans in search of cheap fuel.

“Every time gas prices spike we start having a problem again,” Campbell said.

To discourage thieve, Campbell parks his vans in opposite directions to block easy access to the gas tank. He’s even installed locking gas caps, but in all of the cases, the thieves have gone underneath the vehicles.

Swipe through the surveillance photos Campbell took of the crimes.

action day gas theft - matt campbell (credit: Matt Campbell)

action day gas theft 2 - matt campbell (credit: Matt Campbell)

action day gas theft 3 - matt campbell (credit: Matt Campbell)

action day gas theft 4 - matt campbell (credit: Matt Campbell)

action day gas theft 5 - matt campbell (credit: Matt Campbell)

“They basically slide underneath and cut a large hole in the filler tube and begin siphoning the gas,” he said.

He’s reported the thefts to the Sheriff’s department, but only online. So far it has not been investigated, he says because no one has been hurt.

In the end, his staffers don’t realize a problem until they take the vans to fuel up and it spills onto the ground. Parents at the daycare have been asking what he plans to do about it.

“I can’t put up a gate that will make the center look unwelcoming for kids and parents,” he said. “I am considering putting up more lighting at the Elm Avenue locations because the street is really dark.”

His surveillance cameras captured a good image of the early 2000 model Chevy or GM truck rolling up to the business with a large vertical dent in the tailgate right-hand side. He was able to capture and partial license plate ending in 154.

Matt says these thieves need to learn a lesson in compassion.

“When this happens we lose a van and basically the kids have to wait while we double up in other vans and scramble to get them back and forth to school,” he said.

On top of the ongoing suffering, Action Day Learning Center has to take another trip to the garage for a day or two, spending $200-$300 dollars in repairs just for five to 10 gallons of stolen gas.

Campbell hopes the widely-circulated surveillance images will to the arrest of the man and woman he believes live locally and are responsible.