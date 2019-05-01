WATCH LIVE:AG William Barr testifies on Mueller report
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Four people have been arrested after a string of attempted robberies in Elk Grove targeting kids.

Police say three students were attacked last Thursday in a span of 40 minutes.

One of the suspects even pulled a gun on a student.

Serena Abell, 18, and three other juveniles were arrested. All the suspects are from Sacramento, police say. The three juveniles were booked into juvenile hall while Abell was taken to Sacramento County Jail.

Some of the victims’ stolen property was recovered by officers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s