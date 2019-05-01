Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Four people have been arrested after a string of attempted robberies in Elk Grove targeting kids.
Police say three students were attacked last Thursday in a span of 40 minutes.
One of the suspects even pulled a gun on a student.
Serena Abell, 18, and three other juveniles were arrested. All the suspects are from Sacramento, police say. The three juveniles were booked into juvenile hall while Abell was taken to Sacramento County Jail.
Some of the victims’ stolen property was recovered by officers.