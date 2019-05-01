Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Jonas Brothers are getting the band back together and going on tour – and they’ll be making a stop in Sacramento.
“Happiness Begins” is the name of the new tour, which kicks off August 7 in Miami.
The tour swings by Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
It’s the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in nearly a decade. The group has released a couple of new singles, “Sucker” and “Cool,” ahead of the release of a new album.
Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show on Friday, May 10.