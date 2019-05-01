Filed Under:american river, El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Southern California water rescue team doing some exercises up north got some valuable on-the-spot training.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they went to investigate a reportedly overdue person near the Salmon Falls Bridge on Monday.

A Los Angeles FD swift water rescue boat on the American River. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies soon found the man’s car and – with the help of several agencies – were able find the man stranded on the river.

A Los Angeles City Fire Department swift water rescue team was in the area along with El Dorado Search And Rescue. Both worked to help get the person to safety.

Authorities say the man was not hurt in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s