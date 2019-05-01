Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Southern California water rescue team doing some exercises up north got some valuable on-the-spot training.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they went to investigate a reportedly overdue person near the Salmon Falls Bridge on Monday.
Deputies soon found the man’s car and – with the help of several agencies – were able find the man stranded on the river.
A Los Angeles City Fire Department swift water rescue team was in the area along with El Dorado Search And Rescue. Both worked to help get the person to safety.
Authorities say the man was not hurt in the incident.