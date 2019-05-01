  • CBS13On Air

Administrative Leave, inappropriate touching, Roseville High School, Staff Member

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are investigating allegations of inappropriate touching involving a staff member and a student from Roseville High School.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District said the employee involved in the investigation has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome.

Police said the district is working with investigators to complete a thorough investigation.

Since the case involves a minor, police said there is limited information that can be shared.

