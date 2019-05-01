Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are warning people where a scammer fools a victim into pumping gas for them.
With this scam, Roseville police say someone pulls into a gas station and switches the nozzle from their side to the other. They then wait for an unsuspecting victim to drive up on the other side and pay for gas.
The scammer then fills up as the other driver unwittingly thinks their car is being filled up.
One man, 34-year-old Jeffrey R. Wilson, was arrested recently in connection to this kind of scam, Roseville police say.
Exactly which gas station Wilson targeted was not revealed.