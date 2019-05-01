SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious man involved in two incidents near schools.
The first incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 7:23 a.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Portola Way after a suspicious subject reportedly approached a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school. Officers believe the suspect was driving a red Toyota Tacoma.
The suspect reportedly followed the girl before driving away from the area.
A short time later, at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the same area after a call came in with similar circumstances. A subject reportedly approached a different 15-year-old girl in a red Toyota Tacoma. This time the girl took off running and the subject drove away.
Investigators believe the same subject is involved in both incidents.
The subject is described as a male Hispanic, 30’s, 5’8”, stocky build, with a dark mustache, wearing a black shirt, black baseball hat and blue jeans. The vehicle driven by the subject was described as a red Toyota Tacoma with no rear plates.
Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department encourage any witnesses with information pertaining to these incidents to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.