  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento Police Department, suspicious person
(CREDIT: SACRAMENTO POLICE DEPARTMENT)


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious man involved in two incidents near schools.

The suspicious person’s vehicle. (credit: Sacramento Police Department)

The first incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 7:23 a.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Portola Way after a suspicious subject reportedly approached a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school. Officers believe the suspect was driving a red Toyota Tacoma.

The suspect reportedly followed the girl before driving away from the area.

A short time later, at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the same area after a call came in with similar circumstances. A subject reportedly approached a different 15-year-old girl in a red Toyota Tacoma. This time the girl took off running and the subject drove away.

READ ALSO: Former CHP Officer Found Guild Of Downloading Child Pornography While On Patrol

Investigators believe the same subject is involved in both incidents.

The subject is described as a male Hispanic, 30’s, 5’8”, stocky build, with a dark mustache, wearing a black shirt, black baseball hat and blue jeans. The vehicle driven by the subject was described as a red Toyota Tacoma with no rear plates.

Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department encourage any witnesses with information pertaining to these incidents to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s