ANAHEIM (CBS13) – Disneyland will be smoke-free as of Wednesday.
As announced earlier this year, Disney has enacted a ban on smoking and vaping inside its parks. The smoking ban covers domestic theme parks, water parks and the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.
While smoking areas inside the parks will be taken down, Disney says there will be designated smoking areas outside park entrances.
The smoking ban is part of several rule changes Disney announced this year.
Also starting Wednesday, oversized strollers and stroller wagons will no longer be allowed.
Strollers will be limited to 31 inches wide and 52 inches long.