ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police have identified the suspect in the April 20 officer-involved shooting as 41-year-old Lester Tucker.
Police said Tucker was medically cleared for incarceration on Wednesday afternoon by an area hospital. He was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail where he was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded concealed firearm, and resisting arrest.
On Saturday, April 20, around 11 p.m. police received the call of a travel trailer burglary in the area of Tegan Road, just off Franklin Road. The caller also said he saw a man move a gun from the pocket of his pants pocket to his sweatshirt pocket.
An officer responded to the call and contacted a male and female near the trailer. The officer followed him to the Walgreens parking lot, near Laguna and Franklin, and by then, another officer showed up, according to a statement from Elk Grove Police Department.
One officer was on either side of the suspect, facing each other. The suspect then reportedly moved toward one of the officers with his hands near his waistband, and that’s when the officers started firing — hitting the suspect and each other.
All three men were taken to the hospital. Each officer suffered a non-life threatening wound to their lower leg.