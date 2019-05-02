WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run that left a driver dead on Highway 50.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of April 10. A Maserati driver crashed into the center divider just west of the Harbor Boulevard exit. A Nissan then crashed into the Maserati.
A third car, a Honda, avoided hitting the two other cars – but then struck the driver of the Maserati, who had gotten out of the car. The driver of the Maserati was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda was gone by the time authorities arrived.
Thursday, California Highway Patrol announced they had arrested Elk Grove resident Jiajing Yuan on felony hit-and-run, manslaughter, insurance fraud and other charges. Jiajing Yuan was arrested in Compton.
Jiajing Yuan’s brother, Jiaming Yuan, was also arrested as an accessory after the fact.
Investigators are still looking into the case. Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact CHP at (530) 662-4685.