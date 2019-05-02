MODESTO (CBS13) — It’s a new dining spot located at the corner of G and 9th streets in Modesto.

“The whole time we were trying to build this facility we were getting inquiries when when when are you going to open,” said Gregory Reed, owner of Grub Hubs.

It’s open now, and they have come, both patrons and businesses, such as Fonzi’s Tacos.

After three years of rolling from place to place, the owner says he finally has a home.

“I get a lot of people saying hey when are you going to be at this spot, or when can we find you, where can we find you this way people can find us in the same spot all the time,” said Alfonso Meraz.

By the end of the month, all 19 spaces here will be occupied, with a variety of dining options.

“You don’t have to drive it’s better to have everything every kind of food right here, so it’s much better,” said Adolfo Rosales.

Grub Hubs has ample parking, is well lit, with clean restrooms.

Things patrons have been hungry for.

“I think it’s a great idea oh, so I think it will be very successful,” said Grant Breshears.

“It sort of reminds me of a fair like when you go to the fair and have fair food and it’s all centrally-located and variety,” said Karen Breshears.

Rather than hitting the road, many food trucks operators say they’d rather stay parked.

The man behind the spot here in Modesto says it’s a concept that’s catching on.

“Actually saw some of these popping up elsewhere and really started to see how they were coming along and thought this is a good place here for one in Modesto,” said Reed.