COLFAX (CBS13) – Deputies say a Colfax-area concentrated cannabis lab raided back in March was the most dangerous detectives have seen.
Placer County Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant at the 23000 block of Placer Hills Road residence back on March 26. At the home, detectives say found numerous closed-loop and distillation evaporation labs in the middle of making concentrated marijuana.
About 1,000 butane cans had been tapped for the lab, detectives say.
Cannabis lab experts from Butte County labeled the operation “extremely dangerous” – noting that the lab had a high chance of exploding, Placer Sheriff says.
One man, 33-year-old Thomas Domingo, reportedly admitted to running the lab and was arrested.
“The lab was the most extensive and dangerous lab detectives have seen, and we are fortunate it did not explode or cause any injuries, or start a wild fire,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Several gallons of concentrated cannabis, up to 150 pounds of marijuana and thousands of cartridges for vaping were found.
Domingo has since been released from custody, deputies say, under supervised pretrial release. But, he has to wear a GPS device.