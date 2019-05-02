Filed Under:gay, LGBT, Placer County, Rocklin, School
Lecture room or School empty classroom with Student taking exams, writing examination for studying lessons in high school thailand, interior of secondary education, whiteboard. educational concept


ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin School Board approved a controversial proposal Wednesday night.

In a narrow vote, the board approved a new curriculum that is described as more inclusive, and will include contributions made by LGBTQ figures.

The meeting went past midnight, after hundreds showed up both for and against the measure.

The proposal passed by a vote of three to two.

