ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin School Board approved a controversial proposal Wednesday night.
In a narrow vote, the board approved a new curriculum that is described as more inclusive, and will include contributions made by LGBTQ figures.
The meeting went past midnight, after hundreds showed up both for and against the measure.
The proposal passed by a vote of three to two.