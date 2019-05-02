Filed Under:El Dorado County

SOMMERSET (CBS13) – A search is on in an El Dorado County community for a man who reportedly shot his girlfriend.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, they got a call from a woman in Sommerset who said her daughter had been shot. The alleged gunman was the daughter’s boyfriend, a man named Ulrich Smith.

Photo of Ulrich Smith provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe Smith is still in the Meyers Lane home where the incident reportedly happened. The home is now surrounded by law enforcement officers.

A nearby school, Pioneer, has been put on lockdown as a precaution due to the incident.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates. 

