SOMMERSET (CBS13) – A search is on in an El Dorado County community for a man who reportedly shot his girlfriend.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, they got a call from a woman in Sommerset who said her daughter had been shot. The alleged gunman was the daughter’s boyfriend, a man named Ulrich Smith.
Deputies believe Smith is still in the Meyers Lane home where the incident reportedly happened. The home is now surrounded by law enforcement officers.
A nearby school, Pioneer, has been put on lockdown as a precaution due to the incident.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.