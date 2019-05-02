  • CBS13On Air

ANAHEIM (CBS13)


ANAHEIM (CBS13) – Disneyland’s newest attraction is opening later in May, but don’t expect to just walk into the park and get in.

Disney will be opening reservations for “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2.

Several steps need to be taken to ensure you get into the new attraction smoothly:

  • People will need to log into their Disney account and make a reservation. A valid park admission is needed.
  • The person who made the reservation and anyone over 18 will need to bring a valid government-issued ID to get in.
  • Reservations can’t be transferred or sold and only guests listed will be let in
  • Guests under 3 don’t need reservations.

There is no additional cost to make the reservation, Disney says.

Head to the Disneyland reservation page after 10 a.m. PST to make the reservation.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” opens May 31.

