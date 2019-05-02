Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The First Order invaded Sacramento on Thursday, in advance of Star Wars Day on May 4th.
Stormtroopers caught up with Governor Newsom and asked him for some identification.
May 4th has become known as Star Wars Day thanks to the tongue-in-cheek greeting people can say in reference to the popular movies: “May the Fourth Be With You.”