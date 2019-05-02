Filed Under:governor, Newsom, Star Wars, stormtrooper


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The First Order invaded Sacramento on Thursday, in advance of Star Wars Day on May 4th.

Stormtroopers caught up with Governor Newsom and asked him for some identification.

ALSO: Yoda Head Balloon Shows Up At State Capitol

May 4th has become known as Star Wars Day thanks to the tongue-in-cheek greeting people can say in reference to the popular movies: “May the Fourth Be With You.”

 

