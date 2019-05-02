Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after suspects in attempted gas station robbery led authorities on a high-speed chase in Woodland.
It all started at the Chevron off East Main Street where the clerk says a man flashed a gun at him, demanding money.
When police arrived, the suspect took off.
After a short chase, the suspects crashed into a pole on North Pioneer Avenue – killing the passenger.
The road is closed as officials investigate. A power pole was taken out in the crash. PG&E crews are at the scene to restore power to the area.