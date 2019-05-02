



— One man is dead and another in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Woodland.

It all started with a robbery at a local gas station. Police said quick thinking by a clerk and a civilian helped police track down the suspects.

The chase ended in North Pioneer Avenue just outside of town when the suspects hit a utility pole. Police identified the surviving suspect as 23-year-old Douglas Woodall. He’s charged with four felonies, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The identity of the suspect who died has not been released.

Surveillance video from the Chevron gas station on East Main paints a more clear picture of what happened. Around 3:30 a.m., the clerk had his hands up, trying to deescalate a robbery in progress. A suspect had just shown him a gun.

The gas station manager said the suspect eventually went to grab a bottle of liquor, giving the clerk time to press an emergency button that calls the police. Thankfully, the police were already on it. An officer said a civilian delivering newspapers saw what was happening and told an officer who was patrolling nearby.

“I’d really like to thank that citizen that reported this to us. When people like that come to us with that information we’re able to do our jobs,” said Derek Kaff, Deputy Chief of Woodland Police.

Kaff said he is thankful no bystanders or other drivers were hurt in the chase.

“In a felony crime like this, it’s still not worth it for that driver to one, put his passenger at risk and two, the rest of the community,” Kaff said.