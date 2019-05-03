  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside an Oak Park home early Friday morning.

The scene is on 10th Avenue, between 34th and 35th streets.

Sacramento police say they got a call a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday about a shooting in the area. Officers responded and found a man had been shot once inside a home in the. He was soon pronounced dead, police say.

Homicide and crime scene investigations have taken over the investigation.

Police believe it is an isolated incident, but they have not named a suspect.

