SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State president Robert S. Nelsen confirmed that a drone dropped nazi propaganda during the Sacramento State Farm to Fork dinner on the Guy West Bridge Friday.
School officials said the interruption did not stop the dinner and the school carried on with the event as planned.
Nelsen released a statement Friday:
“Sacramento State condemns in the strongest terms the dissemination of hate speech and propaganda Friday evening at our annual fundraising dinner on the Guy West Bridge. The anonymous act of spreading such vile material is offensive and runs counter to the principles of inclusion and diversity practiced at Sac State. It did not stop the event, nor will it slow our march toward greater understanding and commitment to the rights and safety of our campus community,” Nelsen said.
The event was put on by more than 200 students to benefit the BAC Yard, the heart of the University’s recycling and sustainable agriculture programs.