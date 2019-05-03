



TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – One of the richest people in the world now owns a chunk of property along Lake Tahoe’s western shore.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg quietly bought two estates south of Tahoe City recently. The properties, the Brushwood and Carousel estates, came with a total reported price tag of $59 million.

Both estates – which are right next to each other – date back to the 1920s, but have obviously seen a lot of luxurious upgrades over the years.

Swipe to see the inside of the property

Outside the Brushwood Estate (Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties)

Inside one of the homes at the Brushwood Estate (Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties)

The Brushwood Estate is a 6.2 acre compound consisting of a main house and two guest houses, although one – according to Tahoe Luxury Properties – was as recently as 2017 in disrepair. About 400 feet of the estate is lake frontage.

The Carousel Estate spans 3.5 acres of land with 225 feet of lake frontage. The compound has been used as a luxury wedding venue.

Swipe to see the inside of the property

Outside the Carousel Estate. (Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties)

The view from inside a home at the Carousel Estate (Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties).

It’s unclear if and when Zuckerberg will move into the Tahoe compound. Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have called a $7 million Palo Alto property home since 2011.

Forbes estimates Zuckerberg’s worth to be about $71 billion in 2018, placing him in the top 10 richest people in the world.