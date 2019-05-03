  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Both directions of Highway 99 are back open near Mack Road Friday morning after being closed since around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police activity in the area has since come to an end on the East Stockton Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Highway 99.

Authorities say a man has been provided with mental health services after an incident in the area.

The closure caused a traffic backup for more than 8 hours Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Drivers tried to get out of the jam by turning around and getting off northbound Highway 99 at the Mack road on-ramp.

