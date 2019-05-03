RIVERBANK (CBS13) — Riverbank Police are looking for help finding three suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of a woman.
Police said the body of 25-year-old Beranea Moreno Sanchez in the trunk of her own vehicle on April 8. The vehicle has been left on the side of Milton Road, south of Highway 4 in a rural area of Farmington.
According to investigators, the victim was tracked back to her boyfriend’s residence in the City of Stockton and a crime scene was located inside the residence.
Police said an autopsy showed Sanchez was the victim of a domestic violence homicide.
Officials have issued three warrants in the case. One for 30-year-old Jose Manuel Gonzalez Silva for a charge of murder, two others for 53-year-old Manuel Gonzalez and 53-year-old Ana Maria Miramontes De Ramirez for accessory and conspiracy.
Police are also trying to locate a 1997 red Ford Expedition, license 4XUN330 with rear side damage.
Please call Det. CORY Brown at (209) 567-4485 or Crime Stoppers with any information.