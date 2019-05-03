MANTECA (CBS13) — The city of Manteca released body camera footage Friday, showing a police officer fatally shooting a man armed with a knife.
The incident happened in February of 2017 when police were called to Highway 99 after a man was spotted waving a knife. Officers closed down the highway and tried to talk with the man.
The video shows the man arguing with another person and an officer asks that person to back away.
One officer hit the man with a stun gun. He then runs toward another officer, still holding the knife and that officer opened fire.
The man was shot three times and died a week later.
Last month, the San Joaquin County District Attorney decided the officer was justified in the shooting.
According to a statement from the city, prosecutors found the actions of the officer were within reason, based on the circumstances and actions of the man.