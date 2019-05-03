



— Apparently, he liked it.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is the proud new owner of some prime Lake Tahoe real estate.

The Wall Street Journal broke the story, Zuckerberg recently bought two lakefront properties next to each other in Tahoe City, for a combined $59 million.

The deals were done in secret with non-disclosure agreements. Now the secret is out. Realtor.com has photos posted of each of the homes.

Inside one of the homes at the Brushwood Estate (Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties/Realtor.com)

Outside the Carousel Estate. (Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties/Realtor.com)

The view from inside a home at the Carousel Estate(Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties/Realtor.com)

Outside the Brushwood Estate (Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties/Realtor.com)

The Carousel Estate is an eight bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath home with a marina style pier. Next door, the Brushwood Estate is a seven bedroom, seven bath home with another private pier.

Some locals wonder if Zuckerberg has plans to bulldoze the properties and build something new. The homes are located on a quiet dead-end street where the estate names go back generations.

Cbs13’s Steve Large arrived at the homes Friday to find the Brushwood Estate bustling with activity. Including internet provider business, a tree trimming business, and a UHAUL truck. He was escorted off the property when he asked for someone to talk to.

From a distance, a CBS13 camera captured the work continuing, a team of people moving boxes from vehicles into the home.

Zuckerberg’s purchases of the properties included non-disclosure agreements with those who were part of the sales, in an effort to keep the deals private.

Lake Tahoe realtor David Gemme says Zuckerberg’s big buys here, come as no surprise.

“You know, Mark bought about 60 million dollars worth of real estate up here, the property next door to him sold for 40 million dollars last year,” Gemme said. “I think Lake Tahoe has forever been the millionaire’s playground, you know, and I think now it’s becoming the billionaire’s playground.”

The founder of Facebook can now add to his profile page. As a proud owner of a prime piece of lakefront Lake Tahoe.