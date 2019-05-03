  • CBS13On Air

PARADISE (AP) –Hundreds of students, families and community volunteers will plant trees, clean and paint inspirational murals in Paradise High School as the town slowly starts to rebuild after a devastating wildfire.

Comcast says dozens of its employees will join Paradise High School students, their relatives and local officials Saturday to beautify the high school’s campus ahead of the June 6 graduation ceremony, the first since a blaze decimated the town.

The Nov. 8 blaze was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, killing 85 people and destroying nearly 14,000 homes and numerous businesses in Paradise and nearby communities.

Paradise High School was mostly spared but due to safety hazards, classes were moved to Chico.

Officials say at least one family has broken ground on a new home and seven others have permits to start rebuilding.

