SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are looking to the community for help in providing information about a hit and run collision from Saturday, April 28.
Police said the collision happened at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Alhambra Boulevard and T Street. Officers learned a vehicle collided into a bicyclist who sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The vehicle involved reportedly drove off from the scene before officers arrived.
Officers say the vehicle was traveling south on Alhambra Boulevard and collided with the bicyclist who was also riding south in the street.
It is not known if the driver was impaired at this point in the investigation.
Based on the evidence at the scene, police believe the suspect vehicle is a type of Nissan.
Any witnesses with information regarding this hit and run collision are encouraged to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.