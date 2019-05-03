  • CBS13On Air

SOMERSET (CBS13) – Deputies say they have found a shooting suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an El Dorado County home.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies had the Meyers Lane home surrounded for most of the day on Thursday after a woman called to report her daughter had been shot. The alleged gunman was the daughter’s boyfriend, a man named Ulrich Smith.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies heard a gunshot inside the home.

Deputies moved in and found Smith dead inside. He had apparently shot himself, deputies say.

A woman, Janet Trigg, was also found dead inside the home by deputies.

Detectives worked through the night investigating the scene.

