



— Championship boxing is coming to Stockton and a hometown hero will be featured on the card.

CBS13’s Linda Mumma tagged along with Gabriel Flores and his family as they geared up for fight night Saturday at the Stockton Arena.

With every punch, 19-year-old Stockton native Gabriel Flores Junior gets closer to achieving his life-long dream, performing on the national stage surrounded by his friends and family.

“It means the world to me and it means a lot to my city too,” Flores Junior said.

Flores Junior will have a six-round boxing bout against Eduardo Periera in his hometown as part of a televised event Saturday.

“His work ethic has always been good, but he’s extra focused for this fight,” said his father, Gabriel Flores Senior, said.

READ ALSO: Cousins Achieve Their Dreams Of Making It To The NFL

Flores Junior made history when he became the youngest fighter to sign with top rank incorporated at the age of 16. The week leading up to fight night was packed full of press conferences and photo ops.

“I stand for my city and I’m glad I finally got the opportunity to fight in my home town because not a lot of people get this opportunity,” Flores Junior said.

On Thursday he arrived to the arena in style, in a friend’s 1962 Chevy Impala. Once inside, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs presented him with a key to the city.

“I’m super proud of him for that. It’s a great accomplishment and I think he deserves it,” Flores Senior said.

The Stockton Kings basketball team also awarded the hometown hero with a personalized jersey.

READ: Folsom Grad Jonah Williams Drafted 11th By The Bengals

The family said Dad pushed him hard in the ring, focusing on speed and footwork. His sister helped him fuel up for the big show with plenty of protein shakes hand-made inside her new G-Squad Nutrition Shop, named after her kid brother who trains just steps away.

“He inspires me and he’s my little brother. I look up to him too. Literally and you know,” Tessa Flores said.

It’s all support for a Stockton star with high hopes of eventually filling his hometown arena as a world champion.

The Flores family is also giving back to the community, awarding a young, promising boxer with a $1,000 scholarship.

You can watch the fight Saturday night on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 7 p.m.